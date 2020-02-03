Global Hydroponics Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Hydroponics Market (Type - Aggregate Systems, and Liquid Systems; Crop Type - Vegetables, Fruits, and Flowers; Equipment - HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling, and Control Systems): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global hydroponics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Hydroponics is a technology for growing plants with or without the use of an artificial medium. The plants can grow without soil and often grow a lot better with their roots in water or very moist air. The hydroponics provides benefits such as the ability to produce higher yields than traditional, soil-based agriculture.



According to the Infinium Global Research (IGR), the use of artificial lighting to grow crops indoor has been a revelation to modern farming. Since plants emerged on the earth have always relied on sunlight for nutrition and growth through a process called photosynthesis. Now plants growing under a glow of pink-purple lamps seems to be a scene straight out of sci-fi movie. Despite the technological complexities, farming under LED light is gaining popularity in recent times due to its usage way that seems to border on alchemy, changing how plants grow, when they flower, how they taste and even their levels of vitamins and antioxidants. Moreover, in the wake of an ever-increasing population, this high-tech indoor farming offers the best solution to meet the growing demand for food in the upcoming years as they require a fraction of the land, water, and fertilizers of greens raised in conventional agriculture.



IGR further reveals that a Swedish food tech company called PLANTAGON is coming up with a creative solution that would allow office spaces and buildings to help feed a large number of people. To use the innovative methods of vertical farming, Plantagon has bought the rights to a vertical greenhouse from an organic farmer named Åke Olsson who believes in using technical innovation to find effective farming solutions.



The report published by IGR observed that the global hydroponics market is a niche market with various small and medium-sized companies. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers, and collaborations to boost their share. Europe and the Asia Pacific are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.



