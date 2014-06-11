Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle commonly used with a syringe to inject substances into the body or or to extract fluids from it. A hypodermic needle is used for rapid delivery of liquids or to inject substances that cannot be ingested. Hypodermic needles are broadly classified into non-safety and safety needles based on the safety feature associated with the device. Safety needles can be further segmented into active and passive devices based upon the type of user intervention required to activate the safety mechanism. Based on the mechanism of activation, active devices can be further classified as either manual and semi-automatic devices.



Analysts forecast the Global Hypodermic Needles market will grow at a CAGR of 6.66 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Hypodermic Needles market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of non-safety and safety hypodermic needles. The revenue generated in this market can be segmented based on the following types of needle, which are classified according to the safety activation mechanism:



- Manual



- Semi-automatic



- Automatic/Passive



Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions as well as individual country-wise revenue segmentation; it also covers the Global Hypodermic Needles market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a share of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Becton, Dickinson and Co.



- Covidien Ltd.



- Retractable Technologies Inc.



- Terumo Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Albert David Ltd.



- B-Braun Melsungen AG



- Catalent Pharma Solutions



- Connectinut Hypodermics Inc.



- C.R. Bard



- Exel International



- Hamilton Syringes & Needles



- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.



- Hi-Tech Syringes



- MedPro Safety Products



- MW Industries Inc.



- Needletech Products Inc.



- Revolutions Medical Corp.



- Safety Medical Supply Intl.



- Simply Surgicals LLC



- Smiths Medical



- Unilife Corp.



- Vigmed AB



- Vita Needle Co.



- Vygon SA



Key Market Driver



- Introduction and Enforcement of Legislation.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Difficulty in Adoption of Safety Mechanisms.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Mandatory Use of Safety Needles.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157077/global-hypodermic-needles-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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