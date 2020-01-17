Global Ice Boxes Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Ice Boxes Market:



Executive Summary



The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.



The global ice boxes market was worth $0.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.46% and reach $1.2 billion by 2023.



In 2019, North America was the largest region in the ice boxes market.



The ice boxes market covered in this report is segmented by type of product into inflatable coolers, marine coolers, soft-sided coolers and standard ice chests. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by application into camping, medical and military cooler. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by end use into household, commercial and industrial. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by type of material into metal coolers, plastic coolers and fabric coolers.



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the ice boxes market. As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for ice boxes used to store food and beverages is rising. Campers and holidaymakers prefer carrying their own food products that must be stored at cool temperatures to prevent spoilage.



Extreme cold weather and rainfall restrict the use of ice boxes as consumers do not prefer cold food or beverages in places with cold weather conditions. Also, ice boxes require ice cubes or ice packs to function that acts as a restrain for the ice boxes market.



Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied. These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage. When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the companies manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.



Major players in the market are Igloo, Coleman(Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, YETI.



