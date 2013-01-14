Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2012" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Published by Canadean, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report provides a detailed analysis of the Iced/RTD coffee drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Iced/RTD Tea drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
After two years of stagnation, growth picked up again in 2011 to register a modest 1-2% increase. Iced/rtd coffee drinks now represent the smallest component of the soft drinks spectrum, having been overtaken by energy drinks in 2011
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In growth terms, the highest performing region in 2011 was the fledgling Africa market, followed by Latin America, albeit off still modest volume levels. Mexico, the region's key iced/rtd coffee drinks market (63% share), picked up in 2011 boosted by the intensifying competition in retail. MENA again registered buoyant increase, but category presence remains niche across the region. West Europe also recorded a double-digit performance, with strong contribution from the key volume market, Germany (56% of regional consumption)
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 68 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the iced/rtd coffee drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesiced/rtd coffee drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, plus forecasts to 2015 by country.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
