Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2012: MarketResearchReports.biz

Published by Canadean, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Iced/RTD Tea drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Iced/RTD Tea drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Considering recent results 2011 was not an exceptionally good year for iced/RTD tea drinks. Global volumes only rose by a modest 3% (to just below 35 bn litres) against 14% in 2010. As a result the category did not raise its share of total soft drinks, but neither did its contribution decrease



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



1.1 bn litres were added to the market last year. This was only around a quarter of the volume that joined the category in 2010. Asia accounted for much of the shortfall due to demand beginning to level out in China



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 77 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Iced/RTD Tea category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



Dataincludesiced/RTD Tea consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.

Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.

Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.

A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.

Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues



Most products are regular. Low calorie iced/RTD tea drinks, which are largely to be found in North America, have captured around 7% of global volume and are having difficulty in raising their contribution

Almost all packaging is disposable. Only 2% of volume is now sold in refillable packs, down from 5% in 2004. Most of this is to be found in Asia

Not all regions were able to record growth last year. East European demand slipped back a little (-1%). Whilst Asian progress remained positive the rate of increase (3%) was disappointingly low after the 18% recorded in 2010. As already mentioned, this was due to demand beginning to level out in China



Key Highlights



Iced/RTD tea drinks tend to be drunk for refreshment reasons and consequentially most volumes are uncarbonated (99%) and RTD (93%). Powders and concentrates represent 7% of sales leaving only a fraction for carbonated drinks. Over half of carbonated volume is to be found in West Europe. Powders dropped in size last year but other segments saw varying degrees of growth

Two thirds of category volumes are sold through the off-premise channel. Whilst this share has tended to gradually rise it is well below the average for soft drinks in general (72%), to the obvious benefit of the on-premise trade

Asia accounts for almost two thirds of global consumption. Until 2011 its market contribution had increased annually. But its recent performance is only seen as a temporary setback and its rate of development should begin to outpace the global market again this year.

One fifth of global demand comes from North America, but this region's contribution is contracting annually, though actual volumes are still rising and should continue to do so throughout the forecast period



