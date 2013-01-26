"Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2012" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Iced/RTD Tea drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Iced/RTD Tea drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Considering recent results 2011 was not an exceptionally good year for iced/RTD tea drinks. Global volumes only rose by a modest 3% (to just below 35 bn litres) against 14% in 2010. As a result the category did not raise its share of total soft drinks, but neither did its contribution decrease
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
1.1 bn litres were added to the market last year. This was only around a quarter of the volume that joined the category in 2010. Asia accounted for much of the shortfall due to demand beginning to level out in China
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 77 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Iced/RTD Tea category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesiced/RTD Tea consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Most products are regular. Low calorie iced/RTD tea drinks, which are largely to be found in North America, have captured around 7% of global volume and are having difficulty in raising their contribution
Almost all packaging is disposable. Only 2% of volume is now sold in refillable packs, down from 5% in 2004. Most of this is to be found in Asia
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Middle East and North Africa to 2017: Market Guide
- Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea & Coffee Market - Forecasts up to 2017
- Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2012
- Global Still Drinks Report 2012
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Africa to 2017: Market Guide