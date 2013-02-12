Global IGBT Based Power Module Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global IGBT-based Power Module market to grow at a CAGR of 14.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from renewable energy production. The Global IGBT-based Power Module market has also been witnessing the use of copper wires for interconnections. However, the high cost of IGBT power modules could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global IGBT-based Power Module Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IGBT-based Power Module market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Holdings Co., Ltd., and Semikron International GmbH



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V. and Renesas Electronics Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



