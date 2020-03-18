Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share, Forecast Report Offers Accurate Insights Till 2026:Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of per capita healthcare expenditure.



Image-guided radiation therapy market research report helps in growing sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools. With the study of competitor analysis, ABC industry can get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The image-guided radiation therapy report will act as a sure shot solution to the challenges and problems faced by medical device industry. A comprehensive data and information provided in the report can be utilized by medical device industry to be acquainted with the present and upcoming opportunities and clarify the future investment in the market.



This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.



Key Developments in the Market:



In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their "Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform". The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography



Market Drivers:



Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:



Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market



By Type



(Soft-Tissue Imaging, Lung MRI, Simplifying Cardiac MRI, Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans, Silent MRI Scanning, Others),



Application



(Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others),



Technology



(Radiation-Based System, Non-Radiation Based System, Others),



Devices



(X-Ray CT, MRI, PET, Others),



End-Users



(Hospitals, Smart Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Others),



Geography



(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



