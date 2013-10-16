Global Immunoassay Instruments Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Immunoassays refer to biochemical tests or analytical techniques used to measure concentration of macromolecules in a solution with the help of antibody or immunoglobulin. The macromolecules refer to the analytes or proteins. These analytical methods are based on formation of antigen-antibody complex resultant of specific immuno reactions. Immunoassay techniques are specially suited for effective analysis of the compounds at low concentrations even at nanogram and picogram concentrations. High reliability, high sensitivity, applicability to diverse range of compounds, distinctive selectivity and detection at extreme low concentrations are some of the factors that make immunoassays a powerful tool and technique used for complex biological fluids such as blood, plasma or urine. These tests are widely employed in clinical, environmental and pharmaceutical fields.



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Immunoassays are performed in different formats and variations, namely, homogenous or non-separation immunoassays and separation or heterogeneous immunoassays. Homogeneous immunoassays are performed by mixing the sample and reagents followed by analysis whereas; heterogeneous assays may run in multiple steps by adding and washing away the reagents at different levels during an assay. Heterogeneous assays are also referred to as multi-step assays. With technological innovations leading to the development of novel products, immunoassay instruments market is bound to witness a tremendous growth in near future. Immunoassay instrument market can be segmented by technology, product type and geography. Presently, various immunoassay instruments are available commercially, for instance, ARCHITECT ci4100, ci8200, ci16200 (Abbott Diagnostics), Access/Access 2 Immunoassay System, UniCel DxC 660i Synchron Access Clinical System (Beckman Coulter), Clinical Diagnostics Group, EVOLIS (Bio-Rad Laboratories), VIDAS Immunoassay Analyzer (bioMerieux) and others.



Some of the major factors positively impacting the growth of the market accounts for consistent and aggressive investments in research and development by market players, focus on developing robust technological platforms for immunoassays, wide application areas of immunoassays such as infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac disorders, etc. In addition, introduction of novel software tools followed by increased consolidation of hospitals and laboratories to reduce service and maintenance costs, further augment the demand for analytical tests or assays. On the other hand, lack of access and awareness of novel immunoassays might hamper the growth of the market. Some of the market players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., and bioMerieux S.A.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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