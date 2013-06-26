Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Immunoassay Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Immunoassay Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. The Global Immunoassay Systems market has also been witnessing a growing popularity of portable immunoassays. However, limited reimbursements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Immunoassay Systems market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Immunoassay Systems market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Roche Holding Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are BioMerieux SA, BiOptic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Fujirebio Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PerkinElmer Inc., and Trinity Biotech plc.

