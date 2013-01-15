Global Immunoglobulin Products Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Immunoglobulin Products market to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging population. The Global Immunoglobulin Products market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in mergers and acquisitions among the vendors. However, product recalls by the US Food and Drug Administration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Immunoglobulin Products Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Immunoglobulin Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A., and Octapharma AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Inc., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co. Ltd., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Group, OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., and Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



