Global Immunoglobulins Market to 2019 - Worldwide Industry Share,Demand in Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Potentially Supplemented by Approvals for Alzheimers Disease : MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- GBI Research’s report: Immunoglobulin Market to 2019 provides in-depth analysis of the global immunoglobulin market. The report analyzes the markets for immunoglobulin products in the US, the top five European countries (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. The revenue and annual cost of therapy are forecast for the key geographies and in seven key therapeutic segments, along with epidemiology data, until 2019.



The seven key therapeutic segments are Primary Immunodeficiency (PI), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Myasthenia Gravis (MG), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). The report also profiles the marketed products, key pipeline products, and leading companies that could change the market landscape in the forecast period.



The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. GBI Research expects the immunoglobulin market to see a slight increase in its growth rate during the 2012–2019 forecast period. It was worth $3.6 billion in 2012, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2006. Demand for immunoglobulin products continues to increase due to growing disease awareness and therapeutic usage in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Immunology and neurology are the disciplines that use the most immunoglobulins, while PI and CIDP are the top indications.



Geographically, the US is the largest market, commanding a share of over 70% of the global market. 11 new products have been approved in the US since 2006, but as many are for PI or ITP, immunoglobulin usage in the US remains off-label for all other indications. Baxter, CSL Behring, and Grifols continue to command the top ranks in terms of revenue, and recent approvals of Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins (SCIGs) in the US and Europe will further boost market growth.



Scope



Annualized market data for the immunoglobulin market from 2006 to 2012 and forecast to 2019

Analysis of the seven key therapeutic segments: PI, CIDP, MMN, MG, CLL, GBS and ITP

Analysis of the immunoglobulins markets in the leading global geographies: the US, the top five European countries, and Japan



Market characterization of the immunoglobulin market, covering size, revenue analysis by geography, annual cost of therapy, and epidemiology



Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market

Coverage of key marketed products, approved indications, and safety and efficacy profiles

Coverage of the pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development

Competitive profiling of the leading companies: Baxter, Biotest, Bio Products Laboratory, CSL Behring, Grifols, and Octapharma



Key M&A activity and licensing agreements between 2012 and mid-2013 in the global immunoglobulin market

Overview of the immunoglobulin markets in Asia-Pacific and China, covering regulations, key players and marketed products



Reasons to Buy



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the leading therapeutic segments and geographic markets poised for strong growth

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas of the leading companies

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that could fill portfolio gaps



