New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The global Eye Care Product Market was valued at USD 52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 73 million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Eye care products are typically used for treatment of various eye problems and disorders. They aid in maintaining moisture, eliminate dark circles, tighten the skin around eyes and maintain the overall health of the eyes. Eye care products are broadly categorised into medical and cosmetic purposes. Medical products include products such as ointments for eye disorders, antihistamines for allergies and artificial tear drops. On the other hand, cosmetic eye care products include products such as Infini-cils for activation and stimulation of growth of eyelashes and eyebrows and creams for dark circles. Various eye care products in the market today are age specific. For instance, Bausch and Lomb provides the market with age specific eye care products that help in avoiding harsh reactions. These products focus on the skin's thickness and the eye's tolerance towards chemical compositions at different age groups. The market is seen to be growing rapidly and continuously



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Eye Care Product business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Eye Care Product market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Bausch and Lomb, Clear Eyes, It's Skin, ALCON, Allergen, Cipla, Laneige, Johnson and Johnson and Neutrogena



Eye Care Product Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



· Ointments



· Artificial Tear Drops



· Eye Washes



· Eye Scrubs



· Antihistamines



· Infini-cils



Eye Care Product Market Segmentation, by Application Outlook:



· Single-use/ single-purpose



· Multi-purpose



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Eye Care Product market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report



The global Eye Care Product market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



