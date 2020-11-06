New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Potato Processing market was valued at USD 24.83 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37.41 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The global potato-based consumption is going up due to heavy demand from end consumers across the globe due to the ease of meal preparations with processed potatoes. This in turn is also pushing forwards the demand for processed potato products, which are being heavily demanded with a change in the consumers' consumption patterns, growing consumer base in the developing nations and a deeper market penetration. The growth of the global food retail sector is also uplifting the growth of the potato processing market. The market is witnessing mergers, acquisitions and partnerships recently to utilize the available resources and specializations in the most optimal manner.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Potato Processing market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Potato Processing industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Lamb Weston Holdings, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. Kg, Farm Frites, Agristo NV, Idahoan Foods, The Little Potato Company Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Groupe Limagrain.



The Potato Processing industry is segmented into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Frozen

Chips & Snack Pellets

Dehydrated

Others

Canned

Granules

Flour

Starch



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food Service

Retail



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Snacks

Ready-To-Cook and Prepared Meals

Others

Soups

Gravies

Bakery

Desserts



Regional Outlook of Potato Processing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Potato Processing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



