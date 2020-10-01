New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Reports and Data have released a new market report titled "Global Sterile Filtration Market" which is an extensive study of the Sterile Filtration market spanning over 100+ pages with pictorial representations of key statistical data. The report on the Sterile Filtration market offers a complete examination of the market and contains key data on the current and emerging trends, growth factors, facts, and other key elements. The report offers market forecast estimation for the global Sterile Filtration market till 2027. Furthermore, it offers insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape to offer readers key information to capitalize on market trends.



Market Size – USD 4,670.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Rising usage of disposables



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sterile Filtration market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players as well as details on entry barriers for new entrants.



Competitive Analysis:



The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin Corporation, GE Healthcare, Steriletech Corporation, 3M, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and Merck KGaA, among others are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



Along with this, the report also offers detailed segmentation of the market based on types and applications.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Cartridge Filters

Angioplasty Balloons

Capsule Filters

Membranes

Syringe Filters

Others



Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Nylon

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fill-Finish Process

Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

Bioburden Reduction

Water Purification

Air Filtration



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Food & Beverage Firms

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories



To understand the dynamics of the global Sterile Filtration market, the industry is analyzed over the key geographical regions.



These key regions of the world include:



North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



