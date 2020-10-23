New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



Voice over 5G [Vo5G] can be referred to as the voice services that would be delivered with the help of the fifth generation of mobile technologies. The advancements in 5G technology is controlled by data services. However, video/ voice communication services play integral role in the evolution of Vo5G. It has been specified by 3GPP that the 4G voice/video communication architecture is used in 5G, but still delivers voice/video communication services based on the IMS. LTE is the 4G radio access technology, and VoLTE is the voice/video over the LTE network. NR is the radio access technology in 5G, and voice/video over NR (VoNR) is the voice/video over the 5G network. In IMS voice/video communication services VoNR and VoLTE are the different access modes. It may be expected that Vo5G will evolve to VoNR services from VoLTE.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Nokia Networks, CISCO Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson AB, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., China Mobile, and Verizon Communications.



The Voice over 5G (Vo5G) industry is segmented into:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



5G Base Station

Macro Cell

Small Cell

Remote Radio Heads

Baseband Units and RF Units



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Network management companies

Application and service developers

Communications service providers

Research and development organizations



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Wearable Technology

Smart Phones

Virtual Reality

Teleoperation

Robotics

IoT



Regional Outlook of Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Voice over 5G (Vo5G) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) market.



Radical Features of the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) industry.



