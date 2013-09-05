Global in Flight Entertainment & Communication (IFEC) Market Poise $3 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Global Commercial Aviation In Flight Entertainment & Communications Market (2012 - 2017)”, authored by Adeline Fernandez, Commercial Aviation Analyst, MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total IFEC market is expected to reach $3 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 6.67%.



Browse over 80 market tables and in-depth TOC on “Global Commercial Aviation In Flight Entertainment & Communications Market (2012 - 2017)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-flight-entertainment-communications-market-860.html



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In-Flight Entertainment and Communication is a revolving trend and has fast growing market demand in aircraft manufacturing companies. This emerging trend has catalyzed the line fit segment which was previously dominated by retrofit. IFE comprises of various segments and video entertainment has a wide collection of movies and videos. An in flight management system stores video content and In-Flight movies can be watched to the convenience of the passenger. Audio entertainment provides the passengers with a music library from which songs can be selected. This form of in-flight entertainment covers music, news, information, radio etc.



The communication entertainment system includes Wi-Fi systems where in-flight internet is provided to the passengers. The communication entertainment system also comprises of mobile telephony, through this passengers can use their own wireless communication devices such as mobile telephones, smart phones, laptops to make and receive phone calls, send and receive SMS 40,000 feet above sea level.



As technology improves, more advanced devices can be used to enhance components being used such as increasing network bandwidth, lighter components and wireless devices. The IFEC market in future will witness a change from traditional hardware to wireless IFE systems.



The estimated market size is expected to grow from $ 2 billion in 2012 to $3 billion by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 6.67% from 2012 to 2017 predominantly driven by increase in deliveries of wide body and very large aircrafts.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global In Flight Entertainment and Communications market based on:



Aircraft Type

IFEC Classifications

Geography

IFEC Trends and Forecast 2012-2017

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing the market growth in addition to market sizes and forecasts. An in-depth geographic analysis of the IFEC market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & ROW.



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Commercial Aviation Flight Management Systems Market (Flight Management Computer, Flight Management Control Unit, Flight Management Visual Display), 2013-2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flight-management-systems-market-1105.html



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