Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global In-memory Computing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global In-Memory Computing market to grow at a CAGR of 43.86 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid data explosion in networks. The Global In-Memory Computing market has also been witnessing the rise in demand from SMEs. However, the data security issues and lack of confidence could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global In-Memory Computing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global In-Memory Computing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech Inc., and SAP AG



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altibase Corp., GridGain Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., ScaleOut Software Inc., and Tibco Software Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145542/global-in-memory-computing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###