The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the advent in genomics and proteomics applications will drive the demand for In Silico Drug Discovery.
The Global In Silico Drug Discovery Market size is predicted to reach a value of USD 6.34 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The in silico drug discovery methods include pharmacophores, databases, homology models, quantitative structure-activity relationships, machine learning, data mining, analysis tools used by a computer. Artificial Intelligence is nowadays widely used for drug discovery.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Certara USA, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Dassault System (Biovia), Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., among others.
Market Drivers
The market is witnessing growing significance due to several factors including, increase in the biomarker identification market,reduction in readmission rates and medical errors and development in Insilico drug discovery techniques. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically increased the market demand for In silico drug discovery. The adoption of the in silico drug discovery for the detection of the coronavirus in patients and the discovery of novel treatment methods for the disease is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. The use of AI technology makes the whole process of drug discovery very efficient, quick, and cost-effective which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Discovery
Target Identification
Reverse Docking
Bioinformatics
Protein Structure Prediction
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Pharmacophore
Library Design
Preclinical Tests
Clinical Trials
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consultancy as a Service
Software as a Service (Cloud)
Software
Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Proteins
Antibodies
Nucleic Acids
Peptides
Vectors
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical Industry
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific market for in silico drug discovery is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 13.6% during the forecast period. The high population and the high patient pool, along with a high rise in the number of hospitals and super-speciality clinics, are the major factors contributing to the Asia Pacific regional market growth during the forecast period.
