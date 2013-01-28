Global in-Vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market to reach US$99.87 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is benefits of using automotive information systems. The Global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of in-car 3D entertainment. However, intricate software and hardware design could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-in-vehicle-entertainment-and-information-systems-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, Europe, and Rest of World regions; it also covers the Global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., and Panasonic Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Clarion, Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corp., Harman Becker Automotive Systems GmbH Co., Blaupunkt GmbH, Visteon Corp., Fujitsu Ten Ltd., and Bose Corp.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160186



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the the key trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports :



Global Hadoop-as-a-service Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160187



Global Data Center Server Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160188