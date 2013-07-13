Global in-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Expected to Reach $64 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The report “In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market (Applications, End-users & Types) Trends & Global Forecasts (Major & Emerging Markets – G7, Japan & BRIC) (2011 - 2016)”, as the name suggests, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Market data tables and in-depth Table of Content on In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-547.html



The global In Vitro Diagnostic Market was valued at $44 billion in the year 2011, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2011 to 2016. The U.S. represented the biggest market for the IVD equipments accounting for a share of 47% of the total IVD market in the year 2011.



The European region accounted for 31% of the global IVD market with Germany accounting for the largest share of 23.24% followed France (16.89%) and Italy (16.41%) of the total IVD market.



The Asian region is dominated by Japan having the largest market in terms of value. However, due to the recent economic recession, the market of Japan has shown a stable growth with an average CAGR of 11.3%. The Asian region is expected to be ruled by the emerging economies such as China and India, show the highest CAGR by the year 2016. The Chinese IVD market is taking frog leap amongst the emerging nations, followed by India, Russia, and Brazil. The major driving factor for the IVD industry to boom in the emerging countries is the government funding and improved healthcare facilities.



However, the condition is completely reverse in the developed countries such as North America and Eu-5 as these countries are facing major financial crisis and thus having deep cuts on the healthcare budgets with limited reimbursements provided on the clinical testing and the newly introduced tests in the market thus hampering the growth of IVD industry.



The laboratory testing market accounts for the highest market by end-user segmentation with a share of 73% with a market of $35.52 billion for the year 2011 and is expected to reach the market of $45.54 billion by the year 2016 with a CAGR of 6.9%.



Analyzers are the main instruments used for conducting the tests. The instruments account only major share of the market share of the IVD market, by types. The analyzers are of 3-types namely, high through put analyzers, medium throughput analyzers, and low throughput analyzers.



The major factors driving the growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostic Market is increased patient awareness, patient self testing, and increasing baby booming population across the globe. Advancement in the technology bringing more of automated tests is also one of the major drivers for the growth of IVD market.



