Global in Vitro Diagnostics Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global In Vitro Diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.55 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for biomarker-based tests worldwide. The Global In Vitro Diagnostics market has also been witnessing increased adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics. However, challenges in the POC segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global In Vitro Diagnostics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: 23andMe Inc., Alere Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Horiba Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory Co., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Radiometer A/S, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Axis-Shield plc, Bruker BioSciences Corp., Celera Diagnostics LLC, Cepheid Inc., China Medical Technologies Inc., Dako A/S, DiaSorin S.p.A., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., ELITech SA, Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., GE Healthcare, Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., IRIS International Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Luminex Corp., Magellan Biosciences Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nanosphere Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Phadia AB, Quidel Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sequenom Inc., Tosoh Corp., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Trinity Biotech plc, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Veridex LLC, Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Werfen Life Group SA., Arrayit Diagnostics Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, BG Medicine Inc., Caliper Life Sciences Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Epigenomics AG, Idaho Technology Inc., Innogenetics NV, International Technidyne Corp., Intrinsic Bioprobes Inc., Ivax Diagnostics Inc., Linkage Biosciences Inc., Millipore Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corp., Nanosphere Inc., OPTI Medical Systems Inc., OptiGene Ltd., Polymedco Inc., Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp., Seegene Inc., SensiGen LLC, Spartan Bioscience Inc., TessArae LLC, Transgenomic Inc., TrimGen Corp., TrovaGene Inc., and Vermillion Inc.



