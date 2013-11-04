Global in Vitro Fertilization Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Global In Vitro Fertilization Market 2012-2016



Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high prevalence of infertility rates. The Global IVF market has also been witnessing the increase in medical tourism. However, the high cost associated with the IVF procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global IVF Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IVF market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cook Medical Inc, Cooper Surgical Inc, Irvine Scientific, and Vitrolife AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Biogenics Inc., Cryologic Pvt Ltd, Gynemed GmbH & Co KG, Gynetics Medical Products N.V, IVFtech ApS,LifeGlobal Group LLC, Kitazato Corp, Nidacon International AB, Ovascience Inc, Microtech IVF s.r.o, MTG Medical Technology Vertriebs-GmbH, Smiths Medicals International Ltd, SoMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH,Sperm Processor Pvt Ltd, Xytex Cryo International Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global IVF Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Market Segmentation by Category



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