Global Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Market 2013 - 2019: Expected to Reach USD 8.5 Billion in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Independent lubricant manufacturers primarily do not have their own refineries. They purchase base oils from major oil suppliers and then blend these oils with additives to make lubricants for industrial manufacturing customers and automobile makers.



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These lubricant manufacturers generally purchase raw materials from the open market (the chemical and oleo-chemical industry).Independent lubricant manufacturers mainly concentrate on manufacturing and marketing of lubricants and on specialties and niche business.



This research study analyzes the market size of lubricants manufactured by independent lubricant manufacturers in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo tons). The independent lubricant manufacturers market has been segmented on the basis of product and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 considering 2012 as the base year.



Key product segments analyzed and estimated in this study include industrial and automotive lubricants depending upon their application in the respective end-use industries. Regional data has been provided; it comprises product segment data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), respectively.



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The research provides detailed analysis of independent manufacturers dealing in lubricants, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The price for lubricants is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market.



Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Product Segment Analysis

-Industrial Lubricants

-Automotive Lubricants



Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Regional Analysis

-North America

-Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-RoW (Rest of the World)



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