Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Indoor LBS Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Indoor Location-based Service (LBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 40.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of local area networks. The Global Indoor LBS market has also been witnessing the increasing deployment of indoor LBS solutions in universities. However, the low-level accuracy of search and navigation information could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Indoor Location-based Service (LBS) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Indoor LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Micello Inc., Navteq Corp., Shopkick Inc., and Telecommunication System Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are aisle411 Inc., Broadcom Corp., CommScope Inc., CSR plc, Ericsson, FastMall.com, GloPos, Indoor Atlas, Insiteo, Meridian Group International Inc., Navizon Inc., NextNav LLC, Path Intelligence Ltd., Polaris Wireless Inc., Polestar Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Qubulus AB, Skyhook Wireless Inc., SonicNotify Inc., Walkbase Ltd., WiFiSlam Inc., and WirelessWERX.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Apple Inc., Google Inc., Micello Inc., Navteq Corp., Shopkick Inc., and Telecommunication System Inc.; aisle411 Inc., Broadcom Corp., CommScope Inc., CSR plc, Ericsson, FastMall.com, GloPos, Indoor Atlas, Insiteo, Meridian Group International Inc., Navizon Inc., NextNav LLC, Path Intelligence Ltd., Polaris Wireless Inc., Polestar Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Qubulus AB, Skyhook Wireless Inc., SonicNotify Inc., Walkbase Ltd., WiFiSlam Inc., and WirelessWERX.



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