Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Induction Hobs Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

An induction hob utilizes electrical induction technology to heat cookware. This appliance uses a magnetic field to move the molecules in the cookware, making it hot. Hence, only the cookware gets heated while the glass top and the air surrounding the vessel do not. This makes an induction hob a safer and more energy-efficient option than a gas hob. Induction hobs, also known as induction cooktops, are also more versatile and allow quick and controlled heating when compared with traditional gas hobs.



Analysts forecast the Global Induction Hobs market will grow at a CAGR of 6.83 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Induction Hobs market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by hob manufacturers.



Global Induction Hobs Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Induction Hobs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Europe



- North America



- APAC



- ROW



Key Vendors



- AB Electrolux



- BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH



- Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.



- Koninklijke Philips NV



- LG Electronics Inc.



- Miele & Cie. KG



- Panasonic Corp.



- Whirlpool Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Bajaj Electrical Ltd.



- Crompton Greaves Ltd.



- Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corp.



- Fisher & Paykal Appliances Ltd.



- Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.



- Inalsa Appliances Ltd.



- Jaipan Industries Ltd.



- Kenwood Ltd.



- Khaitan Electricals Ltd.



- Morphy Richards Appliances Ltd.



- Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.



- Smeg Group SpA



- Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.



- TTK Prestige Ltd.



- Usha International Ltd.



- Videocon Industries Ltd.



Key Market Driver



- Increase in Working Women.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Limited Adoption in the Commercial Segment.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Growing Urbanization in Emerging Economies.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155090/global-induction-hobs-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###