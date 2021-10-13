Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- An inductor, also called a coil, choke or reactor, is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it. Inductors are components designed to resist changes and are utilized for the storage of energy in form of magnetics field and is referred to as passive electronic component. Inductor is an electric device consisting of single or multiple loops of wire and typically has two terminals. Change in magnetic field induces voltage that opposes the field-producing current which is known as inductance. An inductor is connected to a circuit to increase the inductance to a desired value. The inductance of an inductor is dependent on the number of turns/loops of copper wire around the metal/air and the radius of the copper coil. The global Inductors market size is projected to reach US$ 3474 million by 2027, from US$ 2888.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.



. This report focuses on Inductors volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inductors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Inductors Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Inductors Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.



Global Inductors Market: Competitive Landscape



This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020.



Following are the segments covered by the report are:,



Air Core Inductors, Ferrite Core Inductors, Toroidal Core Inductors, Variable Inductor, Others Inductors By Application:, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/Datacomm, Healthcare, Military, Others



Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Inductors market are



:, TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, Kyocera, API Delevan, Wurth Elektronik, Littelfuse, YAGEO, Coilcraft, Ice Components, Bel Fuse, Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Tech, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Laird Technologies, Token, Johanson Technology, Bourns Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Inductors market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.



