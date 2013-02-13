Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Automation Control market to reach US$47.57 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing processes to the APAC region. The Global Industrial Automation Control market has also been witnessing the increasing development of integrated solutions. However, the limited availability of skilled workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Automation Control market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.



Other Vendors mentioned in this report: Emerson Electric Co., Invensys plc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Omron Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Engineering series includes reports on the CAM Market, GIS Market, CAD Market, Construction Equipment Market, MES Market, PLM Market, CAE Market, FEA Market, PDM Market, AEC Software Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92013/global-industrial-automation-control-market-2011-2015.html