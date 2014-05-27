Global Industrial Automation Market in Power Industry 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Industrial Automation Market in the Power Industry 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.An industrial automation solution helps organizations, especially those in the process and discrete industries, optimize their business operations by effectively controlling various processes. There are six major types of industrial automation: DCS, PLC, MES, APC, safety systems, and SCADA. These automation solutions enhance organizational efficiency by facilitating uninterrupted system operations. In addition, they help companies by providing real-time information, which improves the efficiency of the entire plant and thereby reduces the total cost of ownership.



Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Automation market in the Power industry will grow at a CAGR of 5.36 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Industrial Automation market in the Power industry can be divided into six segments: DCS, SCADA, PLC, MES, Safety Systems, and APC



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Global Industrial Automation Market in the Power industry 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions and the Americas; it also covers the Global Industrial Automation market in the Power industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- APAC

- EMEA

- Americas



Key Vendors

- ABB Ltd.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors

- Applied Material Inc.

- Apriso Corp.

- Aspen Technologies Inc.

- Camstar Systems Inc.

- Control Systems International Inc.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Eyelite Inc.

- GE Co.

- Invensys plc

- Metso Corp.

- Miracom Inc.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Omron Corp.

- Rockwell Automation Inc.

- SAP AG

- Schneider Electric SA

- Toshiba International Corp.

- Werum Software & Systems AG

- Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key Market Driver

- Need for Improved Productivity.



Key Market Challenge

- Reluctance Among End-users to Migrate to Latest Technology.



Key Market Trend

- Increased Availability of Wireless Sensor Networking Solutions.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?