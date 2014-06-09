Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

ICS are control systems that are used for industrial productions, which include SCADA systems, distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, and programmable automation controllers. ICS security is used to monitor and control these systems on a regular basis. These security solutions offer monitoring, control, security, flexibility, high performance, and simplified operations. ICS security is mainly implemented in the Electrical, Oil and Gas, Water, Communication, and Transportation sectors. The increasing cyber-crime and intrusions in control systems has forced companies to implement ICS security solutions.



Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Control Systems market will grow at a CAGR of 8.15 percent during the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global ICS Security market for the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of ICS security solutions. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. Therefore, the report does not provide the market share of the vendors; it only lists the key vendors present in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global ICS Security market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions



- North America



- APAC



- Europe



- MEA



- Latin America



Key Vendors



- Cisco Systems Inc.



- Fortinet Inc.



- General Dynamics Corp.



- Juniper Networks Inc.



- McAfee Inc.



- Raytheon Co.



- Symantec Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Boeing Co.



- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.



- Brocade Communications Systems



- Citrix Systems Inc.



- Computer Science Corp.



- EMC Corp.



- F-Secure Corp.



- Hewlett-Packard Co.



- IBM Corp.



- Kaspersky Lab



- L-3 Communications Corp.



- Microsoft Corp.



- Northrop Grumman Corp.



- Radware Ltd.



- SAIC Inc.



- Trend Micro Inc.



- Websense Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Need to Improve Quality of Protection.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- High Implementation Costs.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Cloud Services.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156823/global-industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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