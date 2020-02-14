Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Market Professional Survey Report 2020". The research report predicts the future opportunities that exist in the global market. According to the report, the global industrial EDI ultrapure water system market was worth US$973.89 mn during 2019 and is expected to reach US$1445.10 mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Get PDF Sample Copy of Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water System Market Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1505560/global-industrial-edi-ultrapure-water-system-market



Rising Need for Sustainable Water Recycling Solutions to Boost Demand for Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water Systems



Recycled water helps in decreasing diversion of fresh water from ecosystem and also reduces discharge of polluted water to sensitive water bodies. Recycling water is being adopted by various countries to combat the crisis of pure water and to reduce consumption of clean water. Stringent regulation and policies adopted by governments are likely to boost the demand for the market. Water from industrial EDI ultrapure system can be employed for replenishing groundwater basins, toilet flushing, industrial processes, agricultural irrigation, and landscape irrigation hence, boosting its demand from various industries.



As ultrapure water goes through multiple stages to meet the desired quality standards for various market users, hence it is reliable and preferred more than other processes. Industrial EDI ultrapure water systems also finds applications in research laboratories, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors industry owing to its features and properties.



Pharmaceutical Industry to be Key User of Industrial EDI Ultrapure Water Systems



Pharmaceutical industry is expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as EDI ultrapure water system provides high quality permanent regeneration. If the EDI module inherits hot water sanitizing properties, it eliminates the need for chemical agent sanitization.



Asia Pacific Expected to Lead Owing to Existing Semiconductor Industries



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market as countries such as Japan, China, and Taiwan are increasingly demanding ultrapure water systems for their ever expanding semiconductor industries and coal fired power plants.



Veolia environment and bioMerieux have partnered to initiate a research project to develop innovative monitoring system for improving drinking water quality. This research partnership is aimed at monitoring microbiological quality of drinking water to improve health protection.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global industrial EDI ultrapure water system market are Veolia, Suez, Ovivo, Hitachi, Evoqua, Rightleder, Hyflux, Pure Water No.1, Hongsen Huanbao, Mar-Cor Purification, and Nalco.



