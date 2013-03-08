Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Industrial Enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the end-user applications of industrial enzymes. The Global Industrial Enzymes market has also been witnessing an increased use of organic and biodegradable compounds. However, stringent government regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-industrial-enzymes-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Industrial Enzymes market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this space are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Novozymes A/S, and Royal DSM N.V.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., BASF SE, Cargill Texturizing Solutions, Chr. Hansen A/S, Hayashibara Co. Ltd., NEXGEN Biotechnologies Inc., and Verenium Corp.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164260



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:

Global Recruitment Software Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164261



Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164263