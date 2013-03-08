Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Grow at a CAGR of 7.49 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Global Industrial Enzymes Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings



4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Size Forecast

4.2 Applications Segmentation

Use of Enzymes

4.3 Five Forces Analysis



5. Geographical Segmentation



6. Vendor Landscape



7. Buying Criteria



8. Market Growth Drivers



9. Drivers and their Impact



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Industrial Enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the end-user applications of industrial enzymes. The Global Industrial Enzymes market has also been witnessing an increased use of organic and biodegradable compounds. However, stringent government regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Industrial Enzymes market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Novozymes A/S, and Royal DSM N.V.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., BASF SE, Cargill Texturizing Solutions, Chr. Hansen A/S, Hayashibara Co. Ltd., NEXGEN Biotechnologies Inc., and Verenium Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



