Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The Global Industrial Fasteners market to grow at a CAGR of 8.41 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increased investments in the Automotive sector in developing countries. The Global Industrial Fasteners market has also been witnessing increased competition, which is forcing vendors to reduce the price of fasteners. However, the European Union's anti-dumping regulation, which decreasing the adoption rate, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2011-2015 report, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Industrial Fasteners market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Illinois Tool Works Inc., Alcoa Inc., and Precision Castparts Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64963/global-industrial-fasteners-market-2011-2015.html