Global Industrial Flooring Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The market is pulsating with flooring products for industrial applications and companies are constantly upgrading their offerings to meet the growing demand in various segments such as airports, Metro-Rail projects, shopping malls, IT parks, and special economic zones. Project scales, especially with respect to industrial and commercial flooring have increased dramatically in recent times.



Growth of Several Small and Medium Scale Industries has Led to a Significant Increase in the Use of Industrial Flooring



The growing industrialization acts as a major driver for the growth of the industrial flooring market. Additionally, the expansion of the food and beverage industries in the Asia Pacific has especially created a huge demand for industrial flooring. Furthermore, the increasing safety concerns in production units have increased the usage of industrial flooring. Furthermore, the growth of several small and medium scale industries has led to a significant increase in the use of industrial flooring. However, inadequate awareness about the benefits of industrial flooring is likely to hamper the growth of the industrial flooring market. Moreover, bringing upgradations in the product offerings are anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the players in the industrial flooring market.



Epoxy Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Industrial Flooring Industry



The report on the global industrial flooring market is bifurcated into product type, material type, and application. Based on Product Type, the markets are further bifurcated into Light Duty (>300?m), Medium Duty (300?m – 4mm) and Heavy Duty (>4mm). Based on material type, the markets are further divided into the Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Concrete, Anhydrite, and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). Among these applications, the epoxy segment holds the largest share in the industrial flooring market. Epoxy floor coatings are commonly used for commercial and industrial flooring.



Epoxy coatings are normally applied over concrete floors to provide a high-performance, smooth, and durable surface that can last many years and withstand heavy loads. Based on applications, the markets are further classified into automotive, aircraft, paper & pulp, food & beverage, energy & power, chemical & pharmaceutical, and healthcare. Among these applications, the food and beverage segment held a major market share in the industrial flooring market in 2017 owing to the high safety and quality requirement in the F&B sector.



Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Share in this Industry



The Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global industrial flooring market. China is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the Asia Pacific industrial flooring market owing to its rapid level of industrialization in recent years. In addition, favorable government funding for small and medium companies in India also contributes to the growth of the industrial flooring market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverage sector in this region.



Industrial Flooring Market: Competitive Landscapes



The industrial flooring market is a fragmented market. The key players in the industrial flooring market are BASF SE, Sika AG, Mapei U.K. Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Teknos Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Lubrizol Corporation among others.



