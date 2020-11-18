Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The global industrial gas turbine market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, 300+MW), By Sector (Electric Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned:



General Electric

Siemens

Rolls-Royce plc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Ansaldo Energia

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Man Energy Solutions

Opra Turbines

Centrax Gas Turbines



"Growing Need to Contain GHG Emissions from Power Plants to Boost the Market"



Gas turbines refer to engines that convert mechanical energy to electric energy through the combustion of natural gas and other liquid fuels that drives a generator. Electricity thus generated is supplied to businesses and households using power lines. These turbines produce power more efficiently compared to traditional power plants and are, therefore, in high demand. This is a major factor that will drive the global industrial gas turbine market growth in the forecast period. Conventional coal-fired power plants have been known to emit large amounts of toxic gases, speeding up the process of global warming. For example, the International Energy Agency's Global Energy and CO2 Status Report of 2018 finds that coal-fired power plants were the largest contributor to emissions in 2018, increasing at a rate of 2.9% from 2017. Moreover, the report also states that 30% of global CO2 emissions in 2018 were as a result of coal-generated electricity. Thus, the urgency to develop cleaner techniques to generate electricity is expected to ramp up the demand for industrial gas turbines in the coming decade.



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



