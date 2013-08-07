Global Industrial Gases Market Will Reach USD 58.4 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report ”Industrial Gases Market (Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Helium, Acetylene) – Global and U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” the market was valued at USD 38.0 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 58.4 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2018.



Growth in associated industries such as transportation, food and beverages, metal fabrication and chemical manufacturing are some of the drivers for the global industrial gases market. Rapid industrialization in emerging Asian economies such as India and China will serve the market as future growth opportunities.



Hydrogen dominated the market in 2011 in terms of market share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment over the next five years at an estimated CAGR of 6% from 2012 to 2018. Global demand for Nitrogen and Oxygen is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion and USD 6.1 billion by 2018 respectively.



In 2011, Asia Pacific led the market in terms of demand due to increasing domestic consumption in India, China and South Korea. The Asia Pacific industrial gases market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2012 to 2018, which is the fastest across all regional markets.



Air Liquide held majority of market share at over 24% in 2011 on account of its wide product portfolio covering all the industrial gas segments and revenue generation from the emerging Asian and Eastern European countries. Air Liquide was followed by Linde Gas in terms of market share in 2011.



Other key market players dominating the global industrial gases market include Matheson tri-Gas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., Air Gas Inc., and others.



