Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market 2012-2016:Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Industrial Gear Motors And Drives Market 2012-2016



Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in the emerging markets. The Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market has also been witnessing the increased demand for precision geared products. However, the availability of alternative technologies like variable frequency drives could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, and Emerson Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A, Rexnord Corporation, and Sumitomo (SHI) Cyclo Drive Germany GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Technology



8. Market Segmentation by Product



9. Market Segmentation by End-users



10. Geographical Segmentation



11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



20. Other Reports in this Series



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Global Industrial Gear Motors And Drives Market 2012-2016

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-industrial-gear-motors-and-drives-market-2012-2016



Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in the emerging markets. The Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market has also been witnessing the increased demand for precision geared products. However, the availability of alternative technologies like variable frequency drives could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179028



Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, and Emerson Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A, Rexnord Corporation, and Sumitomo (SHI) Cyclo Drive Germany GmbH.



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: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/automation-market-in-china-2012-2016



Automation market in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet international quality standards. The Automation market in China has also been witnessing the development of customized automation solution. However, the availability of low-cost labor could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179030



Automation market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Siemens AG, ABB, Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Aspen Technology Inc., Rudolph Technologies Inc., Invensys plc, Supcon Group Co. Ltd., Qisda Corp., iBASEt Inc., Fanuc Corp., and HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.



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