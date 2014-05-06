Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery Market Research 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.An Industrial Lead Acid Battery Market is an electronic storage device that contains lead electrodes along with diluted sulfuric acid, which acts as an electrolyte. Each cell in a lead acid battery generates electrical power of around two volts. Although lead acid batteries have very low energy-to-weight and energy-to-volume ratios, they have the ability to supply high surge current. Surge current is the maximum current consumed by an electrical device when it is switched on. The ability of lead acid batteries to supply high surge current combined with their cost-effectiveness is driving the demand in the Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery market.



Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery market will grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery market can be divided into four end-user segments: Industrial Forklift Trucks, Telecom, UPS, and Others.



Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the EMEA region, the APAC region and the Americas; it also covers the Global Industrial Lead Acid Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- EMEA

- APAC

- Americas



Key Vendors

- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

- EnerSys Inc.

- Fengfan Co. Ltd.

- GS Yuasa Corp.

- Leoch International Technology Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- ATLASBX Co. Ltd.

- B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.

- C&D Technologies Inc.

- China Shoto plc

- Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte. Ltd.

- Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

- CSB Battery Company Ltd.

- FIAMM SpA

- HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG

- Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

- Northstar Battery Company LLC

- Panasonic Corp.

- Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.



Market Driver

- Increasing Need for UPS Systems.



Market Challenge

- Possibility of Explosion.



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Industrial Power Backup.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?