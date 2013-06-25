Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Microcontrollers and DSC Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Microcontrollers and DSC market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent CAGR over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for enhancing productivity. The market has also been witnessing an increased focus on energy management. However, the increasing complexity in developing intelligent systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Industrial Microcontrollers and DSC market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Microcontrollers and DSC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Atmel Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp., and STMicroelectronics N. V.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Analog Devices Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N. V., Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Atmel Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics N. V., Analog Devices Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N. V., Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107828/global-industrial-microcontrollers-and-dsc-market-2012-2016.html