Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial PC Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Industrial PCs are high-performance computing solutions and offer flexible I/O interface and display options that helps in supporting multiple networks, peripherals, sensors, actuators, and displays. There are various types of industrial PCs including panel industrial PCs, box industrial PCs, rack industrial PCs, embedded panel industrial PCs, and embedded box industrial PCs. These industrial PCs are used for various applications including medical, military, industrial, and traffic and transportation.



Analysts forecast the Global Industrial PC market will grow at a CAGR of 11.45 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Industrial PC market can be divided into six segments: Panel Industrial PCs, Box Industrial PCs, Rack Mount Industrial PCs, Embedded Panel Industrial PCs, Embedded Box Industrial PCs, and Din Rail Industrial PCs.



Global Industrial PC Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions and the Americas; it also covers the Global Industrial PC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



APAC



EMEA



Americas



Key Vendors



Beckhoff Automation



Kontron AG



Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors



Advantech Corp.



Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH



Captec Group



Dell Inc.



Industrial Computers Ltd.



Industrial PC Inc.



Rockwell Automation Inc.



Key Market Driver



Increasing Motivation to Automate Processes Across Sectors.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Lack of Effective Product Differentiation.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Focus on R&D Activities.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155095/global-industrial-pc-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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