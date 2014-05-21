Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Trends and Forecast 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The industrial protective clothing market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial protective clothing industry. The report segments the market on the basis of region and application and also provides forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses demand and supply characteristics of the market by offering a detailed forecast and analysis of volume and revenues for the period 2011 to 2019.



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The chemical industry has been growing at healthy growth rates and hazardous environment in these industries has emphasized the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as protective clothing. This is expected to help the chemical defending garment segment to grow at healthy growth rates in the near future. Chemical defending garments is thus the largest segment in industrial protective clothing and accounted for the largest share of the market share in 2012. Various petroleum industries are being pressured by governments to use flame retardant apparel. Such factors are expected to help this segment to increase its market share in 2019. Hence the market share for flame retardant apparel is expected to increase along with the clean room clothing, while the rest of the others are expected to worsen in their market share by 2019.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major regions covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of application. North America was the largest market for industrial protective clothing in 2012 and is expected to retain its dominance in the market share over the next few years. Volume and revenues forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019.



The report also provides an exhaustive analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Protective Solutions and Mine Safety Appliances Company. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the industrial protective clothing industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the industrial protective clothing market.



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Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Application Analysis



Flame retardant apparel

Chemical defending garments

Clean room clothing

Others (Limited-use general clothing, etc.)



Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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