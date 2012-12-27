Global Industrial Pump Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Industrial Pump market to grow at a CAGR of 3.47 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in infrastructural development. The Global Industrial Pump market has also been witnessing the development of micro disc pump technology. However, the increase in infrastructural development could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Industrial Pump Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Pump market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., KSB AG, and Sulzer Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report: Grundfos A/S, Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc, Baker Hughes Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Clyde Union Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will be the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



