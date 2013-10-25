Global Industrial Research on CCTV - UK - October 2013

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TABLE OF CONTENT
Executive Summary
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
House prices
Consumer spending
Manufacturing
Business investment
Imports
Exports
Market factors
Public sector investment
Technological revolution
End-use sector trends
Crime levels and the fear of crime
The legislative landscape
Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Market size
Figure 1: UK market for security alarms & systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12
Figure 2: The UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2008-12
Market segment performance analysis
Figure 3: The security alarms & systems in the UK, by sector share, 2008-12
Development of the UK CCTV market
Figure 4: The UK market for CCTV systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12
The CCTV market saw quickening growth during the three years to 2012
Market development by installations of CCTV equipment
Figure 5: Installations of CCTV equipment in the UK, 2008-12
Market segmentation
Segmentation by type
Figure 6: Analysis of the UK CCTV market, by type 2008-12
Segmentation, by end use
Figure 7: The UK CCTV market, by end use sector, 2012
Market trends
Transition to IP systems
Trends in product areas
Video surveillance as a service
Attitudes towards CCTV
Legislative changes
Key end-use demand trends
Shopfitting sector
Figure 8: UK market for shopfitting, 2008-12
Trends in end-use demand from new construction activity
Figure 9: Analysis of private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12
Figure 10: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12
Offices
Shops
Education
Health
Figure 11: Analysis of private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12
Figure 12: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2008-12
Figure 13: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12
Figure 14: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12
Health
Education
“Other” sector
Regional sales
Overview
Figure 15: Regional installations of security equipment, by area, 2008-12
CCTV
Figure 16: Regional installations of CCTV equipment, by area, 2008-12
Related Report
1) Top 120 CCTV Equipment Manufacturers (Global)
http://www.researchmoz.us/top-120-cctv-equipment-manufacturers-global-report.html
This report is an in-depth financial evaluation of the GlobalCCTV Equipment Manufacturers. Using the unique Plimsoll method of analysis, each of the top 120 companies included is individually assessed and ranked against each other and compared to industry averages.Using the most up-to-date financial information available, the two-page per company analysis provides detailed financial analysis for each organisation.
2) IC Channel Tracking CCTV in Great Britain
http://www.researchmoz.us/ic-channel-tracking-cctv-in-great-britain-report.html
This study provides an overview of the distribution channels in this industry, respectively region. You get an overview of the market structure and various segments and distribution channels.
Industry Structure
Chapter summary
Company profiles
ADI Gardiner
Figure 17: Financial analysis of ADI-Gardiner, 2008-12
ADT Fire and Security
Figure 18: Financial analysis of ADT Fire and Security, 2008-12
Bosch Security Systems
Figure 19: Financial analysis of Bosch Security Systems, 2008-12
Dedicated Microcomputers Group
Figure 20: Financial analysis of Dedicated Microcomputers Group, 2008-12
Dennard
Figure 21: Financial analysis of Dennard, 2008-12
Honeywell Security UK
Figure 22: Financial analysis of Honeywell Security UK, 2008-12
Norbain SD
Figure 23: Financial analysis of Norbain SD, 2008-12
Synectics
Figure 24: Financial analysis of Synectics, 2008-12
Secom
Figure 25: Financial analysis of Secom, 2008-12
Vicon Industries
Figure 26: Financial analysis of Vicon Industries, 2008-12
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Forecast
Chapter summary
The market
Security systems market development forecast
Figure 27: Forecast UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2013-17
Forecast development of the UK CCTV market
Shopfitting sector forecast
Figure 28: Forecast UK market for shopfitting, 2013-17
Private commercial construction forecast
Offices
Retail
Education
Figure 29: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 30: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17
Public sector construction forecast
Figure 31: Departmental expenditure of capital spending by the private sector on signed projects under PFI, 2012-13
Health
Education
“Other” Sector
Figure 32: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 33: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2013-17
Industrial sector construction forecast
Figure 34: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 35: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2013-17
Repair and maintenance forecast
Figure 36: Forecast repair & maintenance output in the private non-residential sector in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 37: Forecast repair & maintenance output in the public nonresidential sector in Great Britain, 2013-17
Further expansion forecast for the buoyant UK CCTV market
Figure 38: The UK market for CCTV systems, including sales and rental income, 2013-17
Market segmentation
Figure 39: Analysis of the UK CCTV market, by type 2013-17
Industry
The ever closer relationship between the information technology and the CCTV industries
Further growth in new sectors
Development opportunities abroad
Further Sources & Contacts
Trade associations & advisory bodies
Trade magazines
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