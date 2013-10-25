Global Industrial Research on CCTV - UK - October 2013

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TABLE OF CONTENT



Executive Summary



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

House prices

Consumer spending

Manufacturing

Business investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors

Public sector investment

Technological revolution

End-use sector trends

Crime levels and the fear of crime

The legislative landscape



Market Size and Trends



Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 1: UK market for security alarms & systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12

Figure 2: The UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2008-12

Market segment performance analysis

Figure 3: The security alarms & systems in the UK, by sector share, 2008-12

Development of the UK CCTV market

Figure 4: The UK market for CCTV systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12

The CCTV market saw quickening growth during the three years to 2012

Market development by installations of CCTV equipment

Figure 5: Installations of CCTV equipment in the UK, 2008-12

Market segmentation

Segmentation by type

Figure 6: Analysis of the UK CCTV market, by type 2008-12

Segmentation, by end use

Figure 7: The UK CCTV market, by end use sector, 2012

Market trends

Transition to IP systems

Trends in product areas

Video surveillance as a service

Attitudes towards CCTV

Legislative changes

Key end-use demand trends

Shopfitting sector

Figure 8: UK market for shopfitting, 2008-12

Trends in end-use demand from new construction activity

Figure 9: Analysis of private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 10: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12

Offices

Shops

Education

Health

Figure 11: Analysis of private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 12: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2008-12

Figure 13: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 14: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12

Health

Education

“Other” sector

Regional sales

Overview

Figure 15: Regional installations of security equipment, by area, 2008-12

CCTV

Figure 16: Regional installations of CCTV equipment, by area, 2008-12



Related Report



1) Top 120 CCTV Equipment Manufacturers (Global)

http://www.researchmoz.us/top-120-cctv-equipment-manufacturers-global-report.html



This report is an in-depth financial evaluation of the GlobalCCTV Equipment Manufacturers. Using the unique Plimsoll method of analysis, each of the top 120 companies included is individually assessed and ranked against each other and compared to industry averages.Using the most up-to-date financial information available, the two-page per company analysis provides detailed financial analysis for each organisation.



2) IC Channel Tracking CCTV in Great Britain

http://www.researchmoz.us/ic-channel-tracking-cctv-in-great-britain-report.html



This study provides an overview of the distribution channels in this industry, respectively region. You get an overview of the market structure and various segments and distribution channels.



Industry Structure



Chapter summary

Company profiles

ADI Gardiner

Figure 17: Financial analysis of ADI-Gardiner, 2008-12

ADT Fire and Security

Figure 18: Financial analysis of ADT Fire and Security, 2008-12

Bosch Security Systems

Figure 19: Financial analysis of Bosch Security Systems, 2008-12

Dedicated Microcomputers Group

Figure 20: Financial analysis of Dedicated Microcomputers Group, 2008-12

Dennard

Figure 21: Financial analysis of Dennard, 2008-12

Honeywell Security UK

Figure 22: Financial analysis of Honeywell Security UK, 2008-12

Norbain SD

Figure 23: Financial analysis of Norbain SD, 2008-12

Synectics

Figure 24: Financial analysis of Synectics, 2008-12

Secom

Figure 25: Financial analysis of Secom, 2008-12

Vicon Industries

Figure 26: Financial analysis of Vicon Industries, 2008-12



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Forecast

Chapter summary

The market

Security systems market development forecast

Figure 27: Forecast UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2013-17

Forecast development of the UK CCTV market

Shopfitting sector forecast

Figure 28: Forecast UK market for shopfitting, 2013-17

Private commercial construction forecast

Offices

Retail

Education

Figure 29: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 30: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17

Public sector construction forecast

Figure 31: Departmental expenditure of capital spending by the private sector on signed projects under PFI, 2012-13

Health

Education

“Other” Sector

Figure 32: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 33: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2013-17

Industrial sector construction forecast

Figure 34: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 35: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2013-17

Repair and maintenance forecast

Figure 36: Forecast repair & maintenance output in the private non-residential sector in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 37: Forecast repair & maintenance output in the public nonresidential sector in Great Britain, 2013-17

Further expansion forecast for the buoyant UK CCTV market

Figure 38: The UK market for CCTV systems, including sales and rental income, 2013-17

Market segmentation

Figure 39: Analysis of the UK CCTV market, by type 2013-17

Industry

The ever closer relationship between the information technology and the CCTV industries

Further growth in new sectors

Development opportunities abroad



Further Sources & Contacts

Trade associations & advisory bodies

Trade magazines



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