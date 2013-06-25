Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Robotics Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Robotics market in the Food and Beverage industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to increase productivity. The market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation industrial robots. However, a continuous decline in the vendors' profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adept Technology Inc., iRobot Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Omron Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., STAUBLI Corp., ST Robotics, and Yamaha Robotics.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



