Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Heavy Machinery Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize total cost of ownership. The Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized industrial robots. However, the continuous decline in vendor profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Heavy Machinery Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adept Technology Inc., American Robot Corp., iRobot Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Omron Corp., RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ST Robotics, STAUBLI Corp., and Yamaha Robotics.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. ; Adept Technology Inc., American Robot Corp., iRobot Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Omron Corp., RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ST Robotics, STAUBLI Corp., and Yamaha Robotics.



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