Global Industrial Rubber Products Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The industrial rubber products market include products developed from various types of rubber such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, elastomers (EPM/EPDM), silicone rubber, butyl rubber (IIR Isobutylene-Isoprene rubber), ethylene-propylene, liquid silicone rubbers (LSR). The industrial rubber products market is extremely competitive with the top ten companies accounting for less than one-third of the total sales. The product segment of industrial rubber include mechanical rubber goods, vibration control products, molded rubber goods, weather stripping products, wiper blades, rubber hoses, large bore dredging hose, high pressure hoses, rubber belting, flat belts, non-flat belts, elevator and conveyor belting, transmission belts, belt drive system, floor and wall coverings, roll coverings, sheet & film, geomembranes and fabricated rubber products.



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Mechanical rubber goods that include products such as body seals, vibration control devices and wiper blades, represent the largest product segment in the global market. Rubber products such as seals, caps, stops, closures, and containers are highly used in the medical and pharmaceutical sector to protect the product contents against external environment contaminants. Also rubber products with high resistance to moisture, heat, and ozone gas such as condenser packaging and tank linings have wide industrial applications. In addition, rubber products such as geomembranes are used in construction industry for waterproofing applications. Industrial rubber product are also used in automotive Industry, sound insulation, window frames, roofing systems, aerospace & transportation equipment, off-road equipment, appliances & as household products, computer & office equipment.



One of the key factors driving this market is the speedy growth of the automotive industry. The increase in the production of motor vehicles increases the demand for industrial rubber products such as belts, hoses, and gaskets. Surging market of manufacturing activity across various industries, ranging from construction machinery to household appliances is expected to foster demand for industrial rubber products. Increase in ease of processing and expanding application areas are expected to favor market growth. The growing threat from substitute products such as thermoplastic elastomers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Environmental issues over the emission of volatile organic compound (VOC) in rubber manufacturing are one of the factors constraining the growth of this market.



Global synthetic rubber supply and consumption are mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. The United States represents the single largest market for mechanical rubber goods. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia accounts for the largest market share of this industry. Western Europe is expected to witness relatively modest growth in view of mature conditions. Market of industrial rubber products in South American regions as well as in the Middle East and Africa is also poised to grow in the near future.



Some of the key participants operating in the market include Bridgestone Corp., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cooper Standard Automotive Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Corp., Freudenberg Group, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hutchinson SA, NoK Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Tokai Rubber Industries Ltd., Tomkins Plc., Trelleborg AB., Eaton Corp, Myers Industries Inc, Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd., Nichirin Co. Ltd, and Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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