Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Sensor Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Industrial sensors are generally transducers which convert physical quantity to electrical signals. These signals are processed via electronic automation systems and depict the physical variation or error signal of the device or instrument being sensed. The industrial sensors are of many types and are generally classified as proximity sensors, position or velocity sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors and vibration or acceleration sensors. The proximity sensors can be of mechanical, optical, inductive or capacitive in nature. The examples of position or velocity sensors can be potentiometers, encoders, tachogenerator and linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) etc. These industrial sensors have a high degree of accuracy, reliability, range and sensitivity and provide better control and automation of industrial processing units.



Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Sensor market will grow at a CAGR of 10.33 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Industrial Sensor market can be segmented into four divisions: Automotive, Aircraft and Ship Industry, Information Technology and Communication Industry, and Machinery Industry and Process Industry. These are the major sets of end-users for the industrial sensors.



Global Industrial Sensor Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Radar Level Transmitter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- Europe



- APAC



- ROW



Key Vendors



- ST Microelectronics N.V.



- Robert Bosch GmbH



- Texas Instruments Incorporated



Other Prominent Vendors







- Analog Devices, Inc.



- Denso Corp.



- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.



- Honeywell International, Inc.



- Infenion Technologies AG



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Demand for Automotive Safety Systems.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Reducing Time to Market.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Number of Government Initiatives.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156822/global-industrial-sensor-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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