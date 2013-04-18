Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Silica Sand Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Silica Sand market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of industrial silica sand for hydraulic fracturing. The Global Industrial Silica Sand market has also been witnessing the increasing focus toward R&D activities. However, increasing use of recycled silica sand could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Industrial Silica Sand Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Industrial Silica Sand market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include namely Quarzwerke GmbH, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fairmount Minerals Ltd., and Sibelco Group



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Preferred Sands LLC, Xinyi Golden Ruite Quartz Materials Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Shihang Silica Sand Co. Ltd., Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co. Ltd., J. R. Simplot Co., Pattison Sand Co. LLC, and CEMEX SAB de CV.



