Global Industrial Valve Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Industrial Valve market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is need for effective emission control. The Global Industrial Valve market has also been witnessing a steady transition from conventional valves to automatic valves. However, the increase in price wars among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Industrial Valve Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Valve market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Kitz Corp. and Tyco International Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ITT Corp., KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., GE Co., Rotork plc, Cameron International Corp., IMI plc. and Crane Co.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

